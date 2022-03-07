Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.58 Million Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.35% of Limoneira worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 75.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at about $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $132,040.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 4,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $72,682.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,971 shares of company stock valued at $281,682. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

LMNR opened at $14.92 on Monday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Limoneira Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.