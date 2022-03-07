Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 114,794 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 3,635.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Inari Medical worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 428.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 129.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $2,821,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total value of $383,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,141 shares of company stock worth $9,361,808. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $98.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 612.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $82.60. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

