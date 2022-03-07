Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 277,970 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 560,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.07% of CarParts.com worth $8,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 405,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,918,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 35,354 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,475,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRTS shares. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $417.69 million, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 2.58. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

