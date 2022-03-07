Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Position Raised by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $27,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.