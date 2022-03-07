Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.