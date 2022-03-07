Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.89. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.