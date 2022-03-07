DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.72 Million

DinoSwap (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. DinoSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.72 million and $133,571.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0494 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap's total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 75,168,097 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial . DinoSwap's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

