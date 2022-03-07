disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $144,077.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, disBalancer has traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.10 or 0.06540437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,319.10 or 0.99925587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00043223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046968 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,055,552 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.