Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.90

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.90 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 43632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Disco alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.18.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.