Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Stake Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Discovery worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Discovery by 242.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Discovery in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.