Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Trading Down 1.5%

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.39. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BEVFF)

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

