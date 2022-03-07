Diversified Trust Co Buys 6,145 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 17,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $518,027.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

Nutanix stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

