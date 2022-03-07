Diversified Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,075,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley cut their price target on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $125.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.96 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

