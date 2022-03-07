Diversified Trust Co Has $1.22 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $168.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.40 and a 200-day moving average of $215.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.43 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

