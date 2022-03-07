Diversified Trust Co Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in MetLife by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

