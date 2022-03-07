DLocal (DLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $27.98 on Monday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61.

Get DLocal alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in DLocal by 890.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in DLocal by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 192,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DLocal by 121.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in DLocal by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLO. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

About DLocal (Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.