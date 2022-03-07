DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 3,014 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 144.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $88.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.59.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

