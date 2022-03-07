DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,115 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $54.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. Masco’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

