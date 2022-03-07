DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Match Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Match Group by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.79.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $96.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.56.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

