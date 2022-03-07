DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.57.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $108.94 on Monday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.43 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $213,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,579 shares of company stock worth $25,642,423 in the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

