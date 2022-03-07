DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $700,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $583,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.69 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

