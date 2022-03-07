DNB Asset Management AS Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,395 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 84,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,854,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

NYSE:FRC opened at $164.89 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

