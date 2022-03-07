DNB Asset Management AS Buys 18,901 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,901 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $177,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

