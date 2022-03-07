DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 210.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,676 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.45. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $206.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,842 shares of company stock worth $1,234,042 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.24.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

