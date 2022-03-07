DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.16 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,880 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
