DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,897,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,086,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,567,000 after buying an additional 198,464 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27,647.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 77,845.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 77,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.