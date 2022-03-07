DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPLK opened at $129.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.23. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.66.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

