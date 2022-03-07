DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.39 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth approximately $137,835,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 24.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $62,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.98.

Shares of NET opened at $100.91 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $558,055.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total value of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 621,752 shares of company stock valued at $75,044,574. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

