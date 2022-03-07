DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Twitter by 1,153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,393,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $144,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,800 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,893,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after buying an additional 702,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $1,029,217. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

Shares of TWTR opened at $33.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.