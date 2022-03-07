DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,883 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Kroger were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

