DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,698 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

VMC opened at $177.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $157.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

