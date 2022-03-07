DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 11,382 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,382 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 83.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,708 shares of company stock valued at $4,090,855. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $42.64. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.