DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,040 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175,931 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 362,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,871,000 after acquiring an additional 170,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,083,166. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXR opened at $200.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.91%.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

