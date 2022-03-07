DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $281.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $306.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.48. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.90 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

