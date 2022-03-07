DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 157.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $179.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $142.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of -187.76 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,383 shares of company stock worth $104,547,376. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

