DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 193 shares of company stock worth $16,615 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ED opened at $89.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.82 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

