DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $118.41 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

