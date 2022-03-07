DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $150.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.06.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

