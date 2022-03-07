DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,181 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 138.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 103,138.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PKI stock opened at $176.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.98.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.47%.

PKI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

