DNB Asset Management AS Sells 1,793 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.14.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $179.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $133.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

