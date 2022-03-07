DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.51.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)
DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
