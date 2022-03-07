DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 279,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 967,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after acquiring an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

