DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DCGO shares. started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

