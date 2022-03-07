DocGo (DCGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $6.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53. DocGo has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.86.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocGo during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,617,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DocGo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About DocGo (Get Rating)
Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc
