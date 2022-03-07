DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

DocuSign stock opened at $101.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.79, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

