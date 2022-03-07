DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.50% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.
DocuSign stock opened at $101.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.79, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day moving average is $206.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.
In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 33,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
About DocuSign (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
