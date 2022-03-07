Dogecoin (DOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $522.48 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $15.40 billion and approximately $522.48 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00259953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014568 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001336 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

