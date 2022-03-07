Dogey-Inu Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20,311.00 (DINU)

Dogey-Inu (CURRENCY:DINU) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Dogey-Inu has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Dogey-Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogey-Inu has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $20,311.00 worth of Dogey-Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.64 or 0.06568634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,244.56 or 0.99861226 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00046899 BTC.

Dogey-Inu Coin Profile

Dogey-Inu’s total supply is 955,970,168,188,517 coins and its circulating supply is 423,165,363,891,962 coins. Dogey-Inu’s official Twitter account is @dogey_inu

Buying and Selling Dogey-Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogey-Inu directly using US dollars.

