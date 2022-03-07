Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $71.05

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.05 and last traded at $71.05, with a volume of 1906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total transaction of $3,223,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,966 shares of company stock worth $6,931,567 over the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.