Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

DLTR stock opened at $143.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.05. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

