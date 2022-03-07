Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

OTCMKTS CWXZF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.