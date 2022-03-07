Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

NYSE:D opened at $82.70 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

