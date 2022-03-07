Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,390 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Donaldson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after acquiring an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Donaldson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,615,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Donaldson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 682,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,159,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $612,513. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.82.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Donaldson Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.