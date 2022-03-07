DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $84.74

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $84.74 and last traded at $84.89, with a volume of 38398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. DoorDash’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $6,490,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,474 shares of company stock worth $67,173,491 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.